Silver Lake 66 to play at The Hoffman Center for The Arts

Come listen to the soulful Americana duo Silver Lake 66 in the intimate setting of Hoffman Center in beautiful Manzanita.

Silver Lake 66 is the soulful, Americana duo of Maria Francis and Jeff Overbo, based in Portland, OR. Their duet stylings combine tight harmonies, strong duets, and sharp guitar work steeped in classic country, rock, and blues. The duo released their debut album in August 2016, Let Go or Be Dragged , to ures a collection of songs drawn from personal experiences of travel, love, loss and adversity. A group of local veteran musicians from the Portland Americana community round out the vocally driven, warm tremolo laden sound. The CD has been well received, hitting #19 on the Roots Music Report (a national Americana radio airplay chart) and the song “San Francisco Angel” reached #18 on the singles version of the same chart. to critical acclaim . It feat

Originally from the Midwest, the couple began playing and writing music together during their time in Minneapolis. After several years of recording, touring and playing locally, they packed up the van, guitars, and their trusty dog Bernie, and headed to Southern California. While living in LA for nearly a decade, their band The Ruby Trees performed locally in Los Angeles clubs, including appearances at Ronnie Mack’s Barn Dance and the World Famous Palomino Club.

The next chapter for the duo was a move to Portland, Oregon. The genesis of their music in the Pacific northwest was fueled by jam sessions and performances at an under the radar, honky-tonk on the edge of town called “The Barn.” Silver Lake 66 performs regularly in Portland, and throughout the Pacific Northwest, both as duo and with their trusty rhythm section; sometimes rounding out their sound with pedal steel and Hammond organ.