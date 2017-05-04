Severe Thunderstorm Warning until 02:00PM

The National Weather Service in Portland has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for… Southwestern Yamhill County in northwestern Oregon… North central Lincoln County in western Oregon… Southwestern Tillamook County in northwestern Oregon…

* Until 200 PM PDT.

* At 127 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated a severe thunderstorm capable of producing quarter size hail. This storm was located 9 miles southwest of Grand Ronde, or 13 miles east of Lincoln City, and moving north at 25 mph.

* Locations impacted include… Cloverdale, Hebo, Grand Ronde Indian Reservation, Beaver, Rose Lodge and Blaine. This includes the following highways in Oregon… U.S. Highway 101 between mile markers 79 and 85. State Highway 18 between mile markers 6 and 15.

* AFFECTED AREAS: LINCOLN … TILLAMOOK … YAMHILL

Instructions:

Severe thunderstorms produce damaging winds, destructive hail, deadly lightning and very heavy rain. For your protection, move to an interior room on the lowest floor of your home or business. Heavy rains flood roads quickly so do not drive into areas where water covers the road. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

