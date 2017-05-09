Salmon and trout advisory committee seeks North Coast and Upper Rogue representatives

The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife is seeking new members to represent the North Coast and Upper Rogue STEP Districts on the Salmon and Trout Enhancement Program (STEP) Advisory Committee. Interested individuals are encouraged to apply by June 2, 2017.

Oregonians who are involved with local fishing or STEP groups, have previous experience working with volunteers and/or in community service, or are involved in natural resource or angling education are encouraged to apply. Candidates must be able to travel at least three times per year.

The ideal candidate for the Upper Rogue Representative will be a resident of the Upper Rogue STEP District which primarily includes Jackson and Josephine Counties. The major stream basins in this area include the Upper Illinois, Applegate and Rogue Rivers (upstream from the confluence with Mule Creek to the headwaters near Crater Lake).

The ideal candidate for the North Coast Representative will be a resident of the North Coast STEP District which primarily includes Tillamook, Clatsop, and the western portion of Columbia Counties. The major streams in this area include the lower Columbia River and tributaries from the mouth up to Plympton Creek (Westport), the Klaskanine, Youngs, Lewis and Clark, Necanicum, Nehalem, Kilchis, Wilson, Trask, Tillamook and Nestucca Riverswill

The successful candidate will serve a four-year term, with the possibility of re-appointment for a total term of eight years.

STEP was created by the Oregon Legislature in 1981 to provide a way for volunteers to participate in the restoration of native stocks of salmon, steelhead and trout. Since then, thousands of volunteers have assisted Oregon’s fisheries through their involvement in STEP, donating money, materials, equipment, and countless hours of time and labor.

The 13 members of the Advisory Committee are appointed by the Governor and represent all regions of Oregon. The committee meets quarterly in various communities throughout the state to conduct STEP business and advise ODFW and the Fish and Wildlife Commission on issues regarding STEP. Committee members are volunteers; however, business-related expenses are reimbursed.

For application materials, visit the “How to Apply” section on www.oregon.gov/gov/admin/Pages/How_To_Apply.aspx

Information on STAC and STEP can be found at www.dfw.state.or.us/fish/STEP or by contacting Kevin Herkamp, ODFW Salmon and Trout Enhancement Program Coordinator, at (503)947-6232 or kevin.herkamp@state.or.us<mailto:kevin.herkamp@state.or.us>.