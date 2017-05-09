Rinehart Clinic receives Tier 4 Status as a Patient-Centered Primary Care Clinic

The Rinehart Clinic just received notice that it has been awarded Tier 4 status by the Oregon Health Authority as a Patient-Centered Primary Care Home.

What does this mean? A Patient-Centered Primary Care Home is a health care clinic that has been recognized for its commitment to patient-centered care – care where the patient is the most important part of his or her own care.

The Oregon Health Authority has a five-tier system for rating the standards of care for patient-centered clinics based on these core attributes:

Access to Care – The clinic helps patients get the care they need, when they need it;

Accountability – Recognized clinics are responsible for making sure patients receive the best possible care;

Comprehensive – The clinic’s patients get the care, information, and services they need;

Continuity – The clinic works with its patients and the community to improve patient and population health over time;

Coordination and integration – The clinic helps patients navigate the system to meet the patients’ needs in a safe and timely way;

Patient and family-centered – The clinic recognizes that patients are the most important members of the health care team and that they are ultimately responsible for their overall health and wellness.

Over the course of the past year, the health care team at Rinehart Clinic has worked to improve its patient-centered measures. To receive Tier 4 designation, the clinic passed all standards and improved its scores on every one of the core attributes listed above.

“I am incredibly proud of our care team,” said Rinehart Clinic Chief Executive Officer Marge Jozsa. “We have worked hard to build a strong team-based approach – and our patients are an important part of the team! This Tier 4 designation is evidence that our hard work is paying off.”

About the Rinehart Clinic: The Rinehart Clinic is a Federally Qualified Health Center located in north Tillamook County that provides high-quality, complete, personalized medical care for residents and visitors, regardless of their health conditions or financial circumstances.