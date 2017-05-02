Registration opens for land trust’s On the Land outings

A botanist-led walk high on Mystery Peak, in the proposed Rainforest Reserve. A cross-country trek to a hidden grove of ancient cedars. A plein air drawing workshop at Circle Creek Conservation Center. Lessons in smartphone nature photography from Gearhart naturalist Neal Maine.

These are among the free guided outings offered this summer by North Coast Land Conservancy. Locations range from Warrenton to Neskowin. The outings showcase NCLC properties not normally open to the public and adjacent lands illustrating the types of habitats the conservancy protects. In addition to conservancy staff, trip leaders include a geologist, a botanist, a professional artist and illustrator, and a renowned photojournalist.

The outings are free, but groups are kept small, and preregistration is required. Visit NCLCtrust.org/on-the-land-summer-outings for more details or to register.