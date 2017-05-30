RECREATENOW LAUNCHES POP-UP PHOTOGRAPHY GALLERY JUNE 28TH IN ROCKAWAY BEACH WITH “ROCKAWAY SIX-BY-SIX” CURATED PHOTOGRAPHY EXHIBITION.

It’s time to celebrate Rockaway Beach and share our best photography from a few of our best and up-and-coming local photographers.
ROCKAWAY SIX BY SIX is a curated pop-up Gallery Photography Exhibition that will be taking place in Rockaway Beach in June/July 2017.
Mark June 28th (6pm) in your calendars and join us at our Gallery Opening. Light refreshments and live music. No admission. Visit our Facebook page for Gallery times (or private viewings).
This exhibition is conceived and curated by RECREATENOW, a Rockaway Beach-based Brand and Creative Consultancy serving modern business and the arts and cultural community in Tillamook County.
GALLERY OPENING DETAILS:
WHAT: ROCKAWAY SIX BY SIX: The Glorious Images Of Rockaway Beach
WHEN: Gallery Opening 6pm, June 28th, 2017
WHERE: 19485 Hwy 101 N, Rockaway Beach, OR 97136 (pop-up gallery) – watch for sign
FEATURED PHOTOGARPHERS:
We’re thrilled to announce the local photographers participating in this exhibition. Thanks to all who reached out and expressed interest. We are so appreciative of your incredible support.
Mike Arseneault
Don Best
Rodney Dahl
Lani High
Dave Po
Steve Weissenfluh
+ Carolyn Walters & Mary Dillon
Poster attached.
More details and Gallery Hours after June 28, visit our Facebook Page:
www.facebook.com/group
s/RockawayBeachSixBySixPhotoEx hibition/