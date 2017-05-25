Public Safety & NBFR District Log

Manzanita Public Safety Log

5/8/2017

-Issued a citation for violation of posted speed (52/30) in Nehalem.

-Responded to a report of lost property in Manzanita.

-Took a report of attempted fraud in Manzanita.

5/9/2017

-Investigated a report of an ordinance violation in Manzanita.

5/10/2017

-Assisted TCSO with a report of burglary in Bayside Gardens.

-Assisted TCSO with the arrest of two males for theft in Bayside Gardens.

-Investigated a residential alarm in Manzanita.

5/12/2017

-Issued a citation for violation of posted speed (44/25) in Wheeler.

-Issued a citation for violation of posted speed (45/25) in Wheeler.

-Responded to a request for a welfare check in Manzanita.

5/13/2017

-Issued a citation for violation of posted speed (39/25) in Wheeler.

-Issued a citation for failure to obey a traffic control device in Manzanita.

-Assisted with a disabled vehicle in Manzanita.

Responded to a report of trespassing in Manzanita.

5/14/2017

-Assisted with a civil issue in Manzanita.

-Assisted Nehalem Bay Fire & Rescue with a fire in Manzanita.

-Assisted Tillamook Ambulance and Nehalem Bay Fire & Rescue with a medical call in Wheeler.

5/15/2017

-Responded to a report of criminal mischief in Manzanita.

5/17/2017

-Assisted TCSO with a welfare check in Wheeler.

5/18/2017

-Investigated an incomplete 911 call in Manzanita.

-Assisted TCSO with a report of a prowler in Nehalem.

5/19/2017

-Issued a citation for violation of posted speed (50/30) in Nehalem.

-Issued a citation for violation of posted speed (48/30) in Nehalem.

NBFR District Log

5/9/17

Medical

GREGORY ST

WHEELER

5/10/17

Medical

TOHL AVE

NEHALEM

5/11/17

Medical

FISHERY POINT

5/11/17

Water Rescue

Oswald West State Park

5/11/17

Medical

FOSS RD

NEHALEM

5/12/17

Public Assist

I ST

NEHALEM

5/13/17

Public Assist

HIGHWAY 101 N

NEHALEM

5/14/17

Structure Fire

LANEDA AVE

MANZANITA

5/14/17

Medical

3RD ST

WHEELER

5/15/17

Medical

SHORE PINE LN

NEHALEM

5/15/17

Death

ROWE ST

WHEELER

5/15/17

Medical

NECARNEY CITY RD

NEHALEM

5/15/17

Medical

NECARNEY CITY RD

NEHALEM

5/16/17

SAR

NORTH NEAHKANIE HIKING TRAIL TRAIL 1/2 WAY UP

5/17/17

Medical

MARINE DR

WHEELER

5/17/17

Medical

HIGHWAY 101 N

NEHALEM

5/19/17

Public Assist

HIGHWAY 101 N

NEHALEM

5/19/17

Medical

ROWE ST

WHEELER

5/19/17

Medical

ROWE ST

WHEELER

5/20/17

Suicidal

TOHL AVE

NEHALEM

5/20/17

MVA

FERN WAY

NEHALEM

5/21/17

Medical

NEAHKAHNIE CREEK RD

MANZANITA

5/21/17

Burn Complaints

MARINE DR

WHEELER