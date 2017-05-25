Public Safety & NBFR District Log

Manzanita Public Safety Log
5/8/2017
-Issued a citation for violation of posted speed (52/30) in Nehalem.
-Responded to a report of lost property in Manzanita.
-Took a report of attempted fraud in Manzanita.
5/9/2017
-Investigated a report of an ordinance violation in Manzanita.
5/10/2017
-Assisted TCSO with a report of burglary in Bayside Gardens.
-Assisted TCSO with the arrest of two males for theft in Bayside Gardens.
-Investigated a residential alarm in Manzanita.
5/12/2017
-Issued a citation for violation of posted speed (44/25) in Wheeler.
-Issued a citation for violation of posted speed (45/25) in Wheeler.
-Responded to a request for a welfare check in Manzanita.
5/13/2017
-Issued a citation for violation of posted speed (39/25) in Wheeler.
-Issued a citation for failure to obey a traffic control device in Manzanita.
-Assisted with a disabled vehicle in Manzanita.
Responded to a report of trespassing in Manzanita.
5/14/2017
-Assisted with a civil issue in Manzanita.
-Assisted Nehalem Bay Fire & Rescue with a fire in Manzanita.
-Assisted Tillamook Ambulance and Nehalem Bay Fire & Rescue with a medical call in Wheeler.
5/15/2017
-Responded to a report of criminal mischief in Manzanita.
5/17/2017
-Assisted TCSO with a welfare check in Wheeler.
5/18/2017
-Investigated an incomplete 911 call in Manzanita.
-Assisted TCSO with a report of a prowler in Nehalem.
5/19/2017
-Issued a citation for violation of posted speed (50/30) in Nehalem.
-Issued a citation for violation of posted speed (48/30) in Nehalem.
NBFR District Log
5/9/17
Medical
GREGORY ST
WHEELER
5/10/17
Medical
TOHL AVE
NEHALEM
5/11/17
Medical
FISHERY POINT
5/11/17
Water Rescue
Oswald West State Park
5/11/17
Medical
FOSS RD
NEHALEM
5/12/17
Public Assist
I ST
NEHALEM
5/13/17
Public Assist
HIGHWAY 101 N
NEHALEM
5/14/17
Structure Fire
LANEDA AVE
MANZANITA
5/14/17
Medical
3RD ST
WHEELER
5/15/17
Medical
SHORE PINE LN
NEHALEM
5/15/17
Death
ROWE ST
WHEELER
5/15/17
Medical
NECARNEY CITY RD
NEHALEM
5/15/17
Medical
NECARNEY CITY RD
NEHALEM
5/16/17
SAR
NORTH NEAHKANIE HIKING TRAIL TRAIL 1/2 WAY UP
5/17/17
Medical
MARINE DR
WHEELER
5/17/17
Medical
HIGHWAY 101 N
NEHALEM
5/19/17
Public Assist
HIGHWAY 101 N
NEHALEM
5/19/17
Medical
ROWE ST
WHEELER
5/19/17
Medical
ROWE ST
WHEELER
5/20/17
Suicidal
TOHL AVE
NEHALEM
5/20/17
MVA
FERN WAY
NEHALEM
5/21/17
Medical
NEAHKAHNIE CREEK RD
MANZANITA
5/21/17
Burn Complaints
MARINE DR
WHEELER