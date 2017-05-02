Outdoor Trivia Night – Portland

Join the Estuary Partnership & REI for Outdoor Trivia Night at Lagunitas Community Room (237 NE Broadway St, Portland); doors open at 6, trivia begins at 6:30 p.m.

Gather your best trivia team of up to 6 folks and buff up on your Pacific Northwest nature and outdoor know-how—this is going to be a fun evening! We’ll test your knowledge of Pacific Northwest natural areas, recreation, and Forces of Nature.

We have great raffle items and prizes for the three top-scoring teams from REI. Andy “The Walrus” Lindberg returns as our MC for the evening. Lagunitas beer, cider, and Flying Pie pizza will be available for purchase.

Tickets are $10 per person for trivia + one drink, or $20 for trivia + one drink + 3 raffle tickets. RSVP here!