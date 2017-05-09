NKN Speech and Debate team gets a gracious gift from the NCRD

On Saturday, April 22, 2017, a group of local performers participated in a very successful fundraising event called Come Together: A Community Celebration of Music and Theatre Arts at NCRD’s Performing Arts Center. As one of the principal organizers, I am thrilled to share some exciting news with you. The performance generated $1300 for the Neah-Kah-Nie Speech and Debate team!

As a community of performance artists, we want to recognize and contribute to the youth of our community. What better way to contribute than to support the Neah-Kah-Nie Speech and Debate Team. All Come Together: A Community Celebration of Music and Theatre Arts performers recognize the Neah-Kah-Nie Speech & Debate team’s commitment to prepare high quality speeches and participate in speech & debate tournaments.

We would like to thank the Neah-Kah-Nie Speech & Debate Team representatives who assisted with the April 22 event, your help was essential to the success of the community celebration.