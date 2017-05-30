The Nature Conservancy looking for Volunteers to help remove barbed wire fencing along the lower Kilchis River Estuary

In the southeast corner of Tillamook Bay, tidal wetlands are being restored to improve habitat for Chinook, chum and coho salmon. This work party is at Kilchis River and it will take place Saturday, June 17th . We will be removing barbed wire fencing on this work party. The Kilchis Estuary Preserve is flat terrain and volunteers will be expected to hike 1-2 miles over the course of the day.

Participants should bring: Rubber boots (or hiking shoes if you prefer), a daypack, lunch and snacks, a full water bottle, layers of clothing to be prepared for any weather–including raingear and a hat and sunscreen. Also bring leather gloves and eye protection (sunglasses or safety gasses), if you have them–if not, we have gloves and safety glasses for you to borrow.

Registration is required at nature.org/oregonworkparties. Questions? Contact (503) 802-8100 or orvolunteers@tnc.org.