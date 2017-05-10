MUSEUM PRESENTS HISTORY COURTHOUSES

The Tillamook County Pioneer Museum presents “Out of the Ashes: Tillamook’s 1905 Courthouse and the County’s Growth in the Early 20th Century” as part of their Great Speaker Series on Saturday, May 20, 2017 at 1:00 PM in the Museum’s Main Gallery. Presented by Dr. Lori Gates, this program will feature photographs and stories from the Museum’s archives.

From turn-of-the-century political turmoil to the Great Depression, Tillamook County’s second courthouse witnessed the growth of Tillamook County. Tillamook County’s first courthouse burned to the ground due to an unknown cause in 1903. During a turbulent time for county government, plans for a replacement were accompanied by more controversy. This talk will focus on the 1905 Tillamook County Courthouse building, now the Tillamook County Pioneer Museum, as it changed through its years as a courthouse (1906-1933) and reflected the changing times for Tillamook.

Suitable for all ages, this program is free and open to the public. For more information call the Pioneer Museum at 503.842.4553.