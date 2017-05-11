Manzanita Public Safety Log

4/23/2017
-Assisted TCSO with a disturbance in Bayside Gardens.
-Assisted TCSO with the arrest of a male for harassment in Bayside Gardens.
4/24/2017
-Issued a citation for violation of posted speed (44/25) in Wheeler.
-Investigated a report of hit and run in Manzanita.
-Investigated a report of a suspicious circumstance on Manzanita Beach.
4/26/2017
-Assisted TCSO, Tillamook Ambulance and Nehalem Bay Fire & Rescue with a medical call in Bayside Gardens.
-Investigated two reports of a suspicious person in Manzanita.
-Responded to a report of an unwanted person in Nehalem.
4/27/2017
-Took a report of theft in Manzanita.
4/28/2017
-Issued a citation for violation of posted speed (45/25) in Wheeler.
-Assisted TCSO with a report of harassment in Nehalem.
4/29/2017
-Issued two citations for failure to obey a traffic control device in Manzanita.
-Issued a citation for violation of posted speed (41/25) in Wheeler.
-Assisted TCSO with a residential alarm in Neahkahnie.
-Took a report of theft in Manzanita.
-Assisted TCSO with a report of theft in Bayside Gardens.
-Took a report of found property on Manzanita Beach.
4/30/2017
-Issued a citation for failure to obey a traffic control device in Manzanita.
-Issued a citation for violation of posted speed (47/30) in Nehalem.
-Issued two citations for violation of posted speed (40/25) in Wheeler.
-Assisted TCSO, Tillamook Ambulance and Nehalem Bay Fire & Rescue with a medical call in Bayside Gardens.
-Assisted TCSO with the arrest of a male for assault in Bayside Gardens.
-Assisted TCSO with a report of a prowler in Bayside Gardens.
-Assisted Nehalem Bay Fire & Rescue with a medical call in Manzanita.
5/1/2017
-Assisted Tillamook Ambulance and Nehalem Bay Fire & Rescue with a medical call in Bayside Gardens.
-Took a report of theft in Manzanita.
-Assisted TCSO with a residential alarm in Bayside Gardens.
-Assisted TCSO with trespassers in Bayside Gardens.
Responded to a report of criminal mischief in Manzanita.
5/3/2017
-Issued a citation for violation of posted speed (41/25) in Wheeler.
-Issued a citation for driving while suspended in Wheeler.
-Issued a citation for driving uninsured in Wheeler.
-Issued a citation for no valid day use permit displayed in NBSP.
-Responded to a report of theft in Manzanita.
-Responded to a report of attempted fraud in Manzanita.
-Responded to a request for a welfare check in Manzanita.
5/4/2017
-Responded to a report of an erratic driver in Manzanita.
-Assisted Nehalem Bay Fire & Rescue with a fire call in Manzanita.
-Responded to a report of theft in Manzanita.
5/5/2017
-Issued a citation for violation of posted speed (43/25) in Wheeler.
-Responded to an ordinance violation in Manzanita.
-Assisted USCG with a report of a suspicious circumstance in the ocean off Manzanita Beach.
5/6/2017
-Issued three citations for failure to obey a traffic control device in Manzanita.
-Responded to a dog on Hwy 101 in Nehalem.
-Responded to a report of lost property in Manzanita.
-Responded to a report of an erratic driver on Hwy 101 southbound from Manzanita.