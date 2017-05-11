Manzanita Public Safety Log

4/23/2017

-Assisted TCSO with a disturbance in Bayside Gardens.

-Assisted TCSO with the arrest of a male for harassment in Bayside Gardens.

4/24/2017

-Issued a citation for violation of posted speed (44/25) in Wheeler.

-Investigated a report of hit and run in Manzanita.

-Investigated a report of a suspicious circumstance on Manzanita Beach.

4/26/2017

-Assisted TCSO, Tillamook Ambulance and Nehalem Bay Fire & Rescue with a medical call in Bayside Gardens.

-Investigated two reports of a suspicious person in Manzanita.

-Responded to a report of an unwanted person in Nehalem.

4/27/2017

-Took a report of theft in Manzanita.

4/28/2017

-Issued a citation for violation of posted speed (45/25) in Wheeler.

-Assisted TCSO with a report of harassment in Nehalem.

4/29/2017

-Issued two citations for failure to obey a traffic control device in Manzanita.

-Issued a citation for violation of posted speed (41/25) in Wheeler.

-Assisted TCSO with a residential alarm in Neahkahnie.

-Took a report of theft in Manzanita.

-Assisted TCSO with a report of theft in Bayside Gardens.

-Took a report of found property on Manzanita Beach.

4/30/2017

-Issued a citation for failure to obey a traffic control device in Manzanita.

-Issued a citation for violation of posted speed (47/30) in Nehalem.

-Issued two citations for violation of posted speed (40/25) in Wheeler.

-Assisted TCSO, Tillamook Ambulance and Nehalem Bay Fire & Rescue with a medical call in Bayside Gardens.

-Assisted TCSO with the arrest of a male for assault in Bayside Gardens.

-Assisted TCSO with a report of a prowler in Bayside Gardens.

-Assisted Nehalem Bay Fire & Rescue with a medical call in Manzanita.

5/1/2017

-Assisted Tillamook Ambulance and Nehalem Bay Fire & Rescue with a medical call in Bayside Gardens.

-Took a report of theft in Manzanita.

-Assisted TCSO with a residential alarm in Bayside Gardens.

-Assisted TCSO with trespassers in Bayside Gardens.

Responded to a report of criminal mischief in Manzanita.

5/3/2017

-Issued a citation for violation of posted speed (41/25) in Wheeler.

-Issued a citation for driving while suspended in Wheeler.

-Issued a citation for driving uninsured in Wheeler.

-Issued a citation for no valid day use permit displayed in NBSP.

-Responded to a report of theft in Manzanita.

-Responded to a report of attempted fraud in Manzanita.

-Responded to a request for a welfare check in Manzanita.

5/4/2017

-Responded to a report of an erratic driver in Manzanita.

-Assisted Nehalem Bay Fire & Rescue with a fire call in Manzanita.

-Responded to a report of theft in Manzanita.

5/5/2017

-Issued a citation for violation of posted speed (43/25) in Wheeler.

-Responded to an ordinance violation in Manzanita.

-Assisted USCG with a report of a suspicious circumstance in the ocean off Manzanita Beach.

5/6/2017

-Issued three citations for failure to obey a traffic control device in Manzanita.

-Responded to a dog on Hwy 101 in Nehalem.

-Responded to a report of lost property in Manzanita.

-Responded to a report of an erratic driver on Hwy 101 southbound from Manzanita.