MANDATORY BOATING CLASS OFFERED FOR BOATERS!

USCG Auxiliary Flotilla 62 in partnership with the Oregon State Marine Board will teach a mandatory Boater Education Class leading to a boater education card. The class will be held Saturday, June 10 from 8:00 am to 4:00 pm in the 2nd Floor Conference room at Englund Marine & Industrial Supply located at 95 Hamburg, Astoria, Oregon. Class registration starts at 7:30 am. The cost for the class, which includes the class manual, will be $ 10.00. The course covers practical boating safety information and local boating rules and regulations, as well as tips and techniques for making boating more enjoyable. Additionally, a section on cold-water survival will be shared.

Students who successfully complete the course may apply for their boater education card which is required by Oregon’s and Washington’s mandatory boater education programs. All Oregon boaters 12 and older must carry their boater education card when operating power boats greater than 10 horsepower. Youth 12 to 15 must have a card to operate a boat under 10 horsepower and must also be supervised by a card-holding adult (16 years of age, 18 years of age for Personal Watercraft (PWC) Operators) when operating power boats greater than 10 horsepower. You can be cited a hefty fine for not having a card. The Boater Education Card will also save money on boat insurance.

The National Association of State Boating Law Administrators (NASBLA) approves this course and it will be taught by qualified instructors in a positive, relaxed and informative classroom environment

To pre-register for this mandatory boater education course or obtain further information, contact Dave Phillips at (503) 440-9130.