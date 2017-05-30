LNCT asks for public donations to help in preserving our natural habitat

Over the last 20 years, beautiful North Tillamook County has experienced unprecedented demand for residential and commercial development. Now’s the time for our community to make lasting decisions and choices about what lands will be protected from development and preserved on behalf of the wildlife, the environment and for public benefit. It’s time to act!

Help us conserve and protect a total of 76 acres

with a combined 7,000 linear feet of frontage

on the Bay, Alder Creek and Nehalem River.



Total Project Cost: $1,372,000

Campaign Goal: $295,000

Read more about the program, and how to help on our website