The Little Crow Vintage and New in Rockaway Beach joyfully invite you to join us for an exclusive costume jewelry sale from the collection of Imie Camelli.

“To Tell the Truth.” Nehalem native Imie Camelli,93, made her name inHollywood appearing in manyfilms and television showsover the decades, including “Star Trek Deep Space Nine.”She was also associateproducer of the popular TVgame series“To Tell the Truth.” In her usual witty style, Camelli stated “I’ve collected the pieces over the several hundred years that I’ ve been alive.” WHAT:

COSTUME JEWELRY SALE OF IMIE CAMELLI (SPECIAL EVENT)

Meet Imie in person June 10th at The Little Crow.



WHEN:

Saturday, June 10

By invitation 5:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

Open to public 6:30 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

WHERE:

THE LITTLE CROW VINTAGE AND NEW

104 S Highway 101, Rockaway Beach, Oregon 97136



rsvp to Anne by text or call 5 03 812 3023



Contact: