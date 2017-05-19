The Little Crow Vintage and New in Rockaway Beach joyfully invite you to join us for an exclusive costume jewelry sale from the collection of Imie Camelli.

ABOUT IMIE CAMELLI:
Nehalem native Imie Camelli,
93, made her name in Hollywood appearing in many films and television shows over the decades, including “ Star Trek Deep Space Nine.” She was also associate producer of the popular TV game series
“To Tell the Truth.”
In her usual witty style,
Camelli stated “I’ve collected the pieces over the several hundred years that I’ ve been alive.”
WHAT:
COSTUME JEWELRY SALE OF IMIE CAMELLI (SPECIAL EVENT)
Meet Imie in person June 10th
at The Little Crow.
WHEN:
Saturday, June 10
By invitation 5:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.
Open to public 6:30 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.
WHERE:
THE LITTLE CROW VINTAGE AND NEW
104 S Highway 101, Rockaway
Beach, Oregon 97136
rsvp to Anne by text or call 5
03 812 3023
Contact:
Anne Savage / The Little Crow, thefrugalcrow@gmail.com