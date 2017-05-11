Kick Ass Oregon History Comes to Cannon Beach

The following is a press release from Kick Ass Oregon History.

Don’t miss a rousing, funny, and spirited presentation on Governor Oswald West by Kick Ass Oregon History’s own Doug Kenck-Crispin on Thursday, May 11 at 7:00 p.m.

Originally from Spokane, Doug came with his family in 1982 and settled in North Portland. He graduated from Lincoln High School. After walking the Earth like Caine for a decade and a half, he earned his BA (cum laude) in History from Portland State University with a minor in Judaic Studies. Doug then completed his MA in History at PSU (Public History & History of Pacific NW). His thesis is titled “Charles A. Moose: Race, Community Policing, and Portland’s First African American Police Chief.” He is the recipient of the 2009-2010 Sara Glasgow Cogan Scholarship.

Doug is the Resident Historian for the podcast Kick Ass Oregon History. He has been featured in Imbibe and Portland Monthly magazines, OPB’s “Oregon Experience,” “Think Out Loud,” “Weekend Edition,” and the season premiere of Esquire TV’s “Best Bars in America.” Oh – and the PSU Vanguard, too! He has written for Portland Monthly, Street Roots newspaper and the Willamette Week. In addition, he hosts various historical speaking series, field trips and historical tours – across the state – that connect people with Oregon. Still a North Portland resident, he does enjoy Pina Coladas, and he LOVES getting caught in the rain.

Doug will be talking about Governor Oswald West, who served as Oregon’s 14th Governor from 1911- 1915. During West’s term he focused on women’s suffrage, a new parole system for prisoners, abolished capital punishment, and protected our beaches. Oregon also became a dry state during West’s time as governor. West was notoriously passionate about his policies, his family, and those who worked for him. In one circumstance West socked a journalist in the face for something he wrote about a staff member. Bring your funny and leave your preconceived notions at the door.

Raise a pint at 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 11 at the Cannon Beach History Center & Museum. The museum is a private non-profit located at the corner of Sunset and Spruce in Cannon Beach, Oregon. This event is free and open to the public.

Lodging for this event has been sponsored by Cannon Beach Vacation Rentals!