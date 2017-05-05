Hoffman Center Presents “Sculpting in Clay”

The Hoffman Center for the Arts in Manzanita will host a “Sculpting in Clay” presentation Friday, Jun. 2 from 1 to 3 p.m.

Sher Davidson, students will demonstrate the step-by-step process of creating sculpture from clay — beginning with a sketch or photo, and on to fully formed and ready for firing.

A visual artist for over 30 years, Davidson has worked as a metal smith to design and create custom jewelry. In the past 13 years, she returned to painting and sculpting. She splits her time living in Nehalem, Ore. and San Miguel de Allende, Mexico. Her works was recently presented alongside that of Reuben Morales, the painter who inspired them.

All levels of skill are welcome to attend the demonstration. Space is limited to 20 students, and the cost will be $30.