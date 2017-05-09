HOFFMAN CENTER FOR THE ARTS NEWS RELEASE FILM SERIES

Center to Screen Comedy/Drama “Calvin Marshall”

The Hoffman Center for the Arts in Manzanita will screen the 2009 feature comedy/drama “Calvin Marshall”) Friday, May 19 at 7:30 p.m. Admission will be $5.

The film tells the story of college student who is determined to become a Major League Baseball player, but finds his true calling instead.

Written and directed by Gary Lundgren (“Redwood Highway” and “Black Road”) the 93-minute film was shot in Ashland and Medford.

It stars Alex Frost, Michelle Lombardo, and Steve Zahn, and includes appearances by Diedrich Bader and Abraham Benrubi.

A trailer for “Calvin Marshall” can be viewed at www.youtube.com/watch?v=TqbBsqPbkww