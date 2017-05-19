Highway 6 crash takes life of a Rockaway man

On May 19, 2017, at about 11:41 a.m., a driving complaint was called into Washington County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch regarding a green Toyota Rav4 that was driving erratically, traveling eastbound on Highway 6 near milepost 34. At about 11:47 a.m., while Washington County Sheriff Deputies were attempting to locate the vehicle, Washington County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch received a report of a two-vehicle, head-on crash, on Highway 6 at mile post 37.5 involving the same green Toyota that was called in previously. OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to the crash scene (west of Banks).

Preliminary investigation revealed a 2008 Toyota Rav4, operated by David John WISE, age 80, of Rockaway, was traveling eastbound on Highway 6, when for unknown reasons he crossed into the oncoming westbound lane and crashed head-on into a 2006 Jayco Motorhome, operated by Marcus Reid HOLCOMB, age 46, of Scappoose. WISE was pronounced deceased at the scene and HOLCOMB was not injured.

Highway 6 was closed with one lane open intermittently for approximately three hours for the crash investigation. OSP was assisted at the scene by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT), Banks Fire Department, Forest Grove Fire Department and the Washington County Medical Examiner’s Office.

More information will be released when it becomes available.