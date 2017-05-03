Haystack Rock Awareness Program Speaker Series & Tidepool Tours

Join the Haystack Rock Awareness Program (HRAP) this May through September for Discover Haystack Rock events – monthly, activity-based, ocean focused events & tidepool tours. The events will be held on the beach in front of Haystack Rock – meet at the red HRAP truck. Dates and times vary. These events are free and open to the public.

Dates: May 13 (9:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.) – Beach Safety, June 3 (2 p.m. – 4 p.m.) – Murre Egg Painting, July 1 (12 p.m. – 2 p.m.) – Puffin Puppet, August 12 (10 a.m. – 12 p.m.) – All About Birds, September 9 (9 a.m. – 11 a.m.) – Marine Debris Art.

The Haystack Rock Awareness Program is a stewardship program whose mission is to protect, through education, the intertidal and seabird life of the Oregon Islands National Wildlife Refuge and Marine Garden at Haystack Rock. Since its modest beginnings in 1985, HRAP has educated and inspired over one million adults and children, helping them learn about the natural resources at Haystack Rock and in other places on our Earth.

Discover, or rediscover the wondrous world of Haystack Rock with these informative activities pertaining to issues such as seabirds, beach safety, tides, marine protected areas, and much more. Explore the beauty of the rocky intertidal area surrounding the rock on guided tidepool tours following the talks, led by expert Environmental Interpreters.

Don’t miss out on this completely free educational opportunity to learn more about one of Oregon’s most iconic destinations. To learn more about the program, volunteer opportunities, and other events, visit our newly updated website: ci.cannon-beach.or.us/HRAP.

For questions regarding the speaker series and/or to register, please contact Melissa Keyser, Haystack Rock Awareness Program Coordinator at 503-436-8060 or email hrap@ci.cannon-beach.or.us