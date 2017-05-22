Go fly a kite! International Kite Festival and Memorial Day Weekend at Rockaway Beach Oregon

Kite-flyers of all skills and spectators welcome for the 40th Annual holiday tradition!

Tillamook, OR (May 22)—This Memorial Day weekend welcomes the 40th Annual Rockaway Beach Kite Festival from May 26-30, sponsored by the American Kite Fliers Association, the largest group of kiters in the world. The festival hosts kite flyers of various ages and skills, all competing to win awards for their airborne showmanship in various categories: nicest kite, the kite that drags on the ground the longest before becoming airborne, and more.

Kite enthusiasts are also encouraged to bring their own kites to fly and children can join in the fun as they build and learn to fly small kites during special classes. In addition to kite-flying, the festival will feature live music, kite exhibitions, food and beverages, artisans and vendors.

The Oregon coast is known as one of the best places in North America to fly kites because of its almost continuous wind stream coming in from the Pacific Ocean, rarely too strong or too weak. The wide-open beaches let kiters run far without having to worry about roads, power lines, buildings or big trees.

Rockaway Beach is known for its 7 miles of flat, sandy beach, traditional beach town shopping, summer foods – ice cream, saltwater taffy, clam chowder and Pronto Pups – and general relaxed atmosphere. The Oregon Coast Scenic Railroad locomotive adds to the resort town ambience announcing its frequent arrivals at the Rockaway Beach train station with a telltale whistle and plume of steam.

Visit Tillamook Coast was recently awarded Outstanding Oregon Visitor Guide by the Oregon Tourism Commission (dba Travel Oregon) at the recent 2017 Governor’s Conference on Tourism in Salem. The annual awards ceremony recognizes people and organizations across the state that go the extra mile to enhance the travel and tourism industry in Oregon.