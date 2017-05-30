Final sample results from the North Coast beach monitoring

Final sampling results from May 23, 2017 for North Coast beaches are now available (see table at end of email). All sampling locations were below the current* bacteria standard for recreational water quality (130 MPN/100mL).
*Starting for the 2017 monitoring season, the bacteria standard, also known as the beach action value (BAV) has been reduced from 158 to 130 MPN per new EPA guidelines. The BAV is the standard for issuing and lifting advisories. More information is available on our BAV webpage. Similar to last year, we will rotate a three week sampling schedule throughout the season. The table below contains the 18 beaches that will be monitored this season, starting with the North Coast beaches listed for Week 1.
|Week
|Monitored Beaches
|1
|Seaside, Cannon, Tolovana, Short Sand
|2
|Rockaway, Twin Rocks, Neskowin, D River, Agate, Beverly, Nye, Seal Rock
|3
|Nye, Seal Rock, Heceta, Bastendorff, Sunset Bay, Hubbard, Harris, Crissey Fields
|Oregon Beach Monitoring Program (OBMP)
|Site ID
|Site Description
|marine or fresh
|Date Sampled
|Enterococcus (MPN/100mL)
|29393
|Seaside Beach west of 12th Avenue parking area
|marine
|5/22/2017
|<10
|29392
|Seaside Beach west of the Broadway turn around
|marine
|5/22/2017
|<10
|29394
|Seaside Beach west of U Avenue parking area
|marine
|5/22/2017
|<10
|29395
|Cannon Beach at the mouth of Ecola Creek (2nd Avenue)
|marine
|5/22/2017
|10
|31536
|Ecola Creek at the mouth of Logan Creek
|fresh
|5/22/2017
|41
|29396
|Cannon Beach west of Ecola Ct. (Gower St.) at the mouth of the storm outflow
|marine
|5/22/2017
|<10
|34608
|Ecola Court at the outfall pipe (fresh water) to Cannon Beach
|fresh
|5/22/2017
|<10
|36219
|Tolovana State Park Beach 50m north of Chisana Creek
|marine
|5/22/2017
|<10
|30503
|Tolovana State Park Beach at the mouth of Chisana Creek
|marine
|5/22/2017
|<10
|36220
|Tolovana State Park Beach 50m south of Chisana Creek
|marine
|5/22/2017
|<10
|36221
|Tolovana State Park Beach in Chisana Creek at the outflow
|fresh
|5/22/2017
|<10
|29390
|Short Sand Beach 2nd creek mouth north of Short Sand Cr.
|marine
|5/22/2017
|<10
|29389
|Short Sand Beach 1st creek mouth north of Short Sand Cr.
|marine
|5/22/2017
|<10
|29388
|Short Sand Beach at the mouth of Short Sand creek
|marine
|5/22/2017
|<10
|31525
|Short Sand Creek at the footbridge between hwy. 101 and beach
|fresh
|5/22/2017
|<10
