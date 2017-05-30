Final sample results from the North Coast beach monitoring

Final sampling results from May 23, 2017 for North Coast beaches are now available (see table at end of email). All sampling locations were below the current* bacteria standard for recreational water quality (130 MPN/100mL).

*Starting for the 2017 monitoring season, the bacteria standard, also known as the beach action value (BAV) has been reduced from 158 to 130 MPN per new EPA guidelines. The BAV is the standard for issuing and lifting advisories. More information is available on our BAV webpage. Similar to last year, we will rotate a three week sampling schedule throughout the season. The table below contains the 18 beaches that will be monitored this season, starting with the North Coast beaches listed for Week 1.

​​Week ​Monitored Beaches ​1 Seaside, Cannon, Tolovana, Short Sand​ ​2 Rockaway, Twin Rocks, Neskowin, D River, Agate, Beverly, N​ye, Seal Rock​ 3​ ​Nye, Seal Rock, Heceta, Bastendorff, Sunset Bay, Hubbard​, Harris, Crissey Fields

