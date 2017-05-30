Final sample results from the North Coast beach monitoring

0 Comment

Final sampling results from May 23, 2017 for North Coast beaches are now available (see table at end of email). All sampling locations were below the current* bacteria standard for recreational water quality (130 MPN/100mL).

*Starting for the 2017 monitoring season, the bacteria standard, also known as the beach action value (BAV) has been reduced from 158 to 130 MPN per new EPA guidelines. The BAV is the standard for issuing and lifting advisories. More information is available on our BAV webpage. Similar to last year, we will rotate a three week sampling schedule throughout the season. The table below contains the 18 beaches that will be monitored this season, starting with the North Coast beaches listed for Week 1.

​​Week ​Monitored Beaches
​1 Seaside, Cannon, Tolovana, Short Sand​
​2 Rockaway, Twin Rocks, Neskowin, D River, Agate, Beverly, N​ye, Seal Rock​
3​ ​Nye, Seal Rock, Heceta, Bastendorff, Sunset Bay, Hubbard​, Harris, Crissey Fields

 

If you no longer wish to receive these beach water quality emails or if you would like to subscribe to the Oregon Beach Monitoring Program’s (OBMP) Mid Coast or South Coast listserv, please let me know. More about the OBMP is available on our webpage: www.healthoregon.org/beach

 

Oregon Beach Monitoring Program (OBMP)
Site ID Site Description marine or fresh Date Sampled Enterococcus (MPN/100mL)
29393 Seaside Beach west of 12th Avenue parking area marine 5/22/2017 <10
29392 Seaside Beach west of the Broadway turn around marine 5/22/2017 <10
29394 Seaside Beach west of  U Avenue parking area marine 5/22/2017 <10
29395 Cannon Beach at the mouth of Ecola Creek (2nd Avenue) marine 5/22/2017 10
31536 Ecola Creek at the mouth of Logan Creek fresh 5/22/2017 41
29396 Cannon Beach west of Ecola Ct. (Gower St.) at the mouth of the storm outflow marine 5/22/2017 <10
34608 Ecola Court at the outfall pipe (fresh water) to Cannon Beach fresh 5/22/2017 <10
36219 Tolovana State Park Beach 50m north of Chisana Creek marine 5/22/2017 <10
30503 Tolovana State Park Beach at the mouth of Chisana Creek marine 5/22/2017 <10
36220 Tolovana State Park Beach 50m south of Chisana Creek marine 5/22/2017 <10
36221 Tolovana State Park Beach in Chisana Creek at the outflow fresh 5/22/2017 <10
29390 Short Sand Beach 2nd creek mouth north of Short Sand Cr. marine 5/22/2017 <10
29389 Short Sand Beach 1st creek mouth north of Short Sand Cr. marine 5/22/2017 <10
29388 Short Sand Beach at the mouth of Short Sand creek marine 5/22/2017 <10 FP
29388 Short Sand Beach at the mouth of Short Sand creek marine 5/22/2017 <10 FD
31525 Short Sand Creek at the footbridge between hwy. 101 and beach fresh 5/22/2017 <10 FP
31525 Short Sand Creek at the footbridge between hwy. 101 and beach fresh 5/22/2017 <10 FD




Share This Post

You might also like:

GAMES



Post Comment

© Copyright 2017 The North Coast Citizen