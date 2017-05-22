Farm Bureau calendar seeks pics of Oregon agriculture

Oregon agriculture is a big reason why our state is so scenic and beloved. From the breathtaking view of flowering orchards in the Gorge; to a bushel of colorful, just-picked berries; to the majestic site of a cowboy herding cattle across an eastern Oregon range, there is infinite beauty to behold in farming and ranching.

Oregon Farm Bureau invites the public to capture some of these scenes and submit their photos for the 2018 Oregon’s Bounty Calendar Contest.

“During the summer, there’s a lot of harvest activity on farms and ranches that’s visually interesting, and also opportunities for great photos at farm stands, u-pick fields, and county fairs. We’re looking for exceptional, ‘gaze-worthy’ images of all aspects of farming and ranching in Oregon,” said OFB Communications Director Anne Marie Moss.

The award-winning Oregon’s Bounty Calendar celebrates the diversity of agriculture: the products, people, cultivation, harvest, landscape, anything that depicts the beauty, culture, enjoyment, technology, or tradition of family farming and ranching across all parts of the state.

Horizontal-format, high-resolution images — both close-ups and panoramic views — are needed of all types of agriculture in all seasons. Subject ideas include fruits, vegetables, flowers, crops in the field, farm animals, planting and harvesting, portraits of farm and ranch families, u-picks, farm stands, county fairs, the state fair, and farmland in all seasons.

Selected photographers will receive a photo credit in the calendar, which is distributed to over 66,000 Farm Bureau members, and at least 10 copies of the calendar. Every person who submits photos will receive one complimentary copy of the 2018 calendar, a $15 value.

The deadline is September 15, 2017.

Digital images MUST be available in high-resolution, 300 dpi format or higher at size of at least 8.5” x 11”, otherwise photos will be too grainy when enlarged.

Horizontal-format photos work best for the calendar layout.

Photos of people may require a signed photo release form.

There is no limit to the number of photos that can be submitted.

Submit your image(s) in one of three ways:

Email photos to:annemarie@oregonfb.org, (Note thatOFB’s email server has a file size limit of 10mb. Photos may need to be sent individually). Upload photos to OFB’s dropbox atspaces.hightail.com/uplink/OregonFarmBureau Mail a thumb drive, disc, or printed photos to OFB, attn.: Anne Marie Moss, 1320 Capitol St. NE, Suite 200, Salem, OR 97301.

Find detailed photo specifications, contest rules, and a link to the 2017 Oregon’s Bounty Calendar at www.oregonfb.org/calendar.

PHOTO CAPTION: The 2017 Oregon’s Bounty Calendar cover image was taken by Barb Iverson of Clackamas County Farm Bureau

The state’s largest general farm organization, Oregon Farm Bureau (OFB) is a grassroots, nonpartisan, nonprofit organization representing the interests of the state’s farmers and ranchers in the public and policymaking arenas. First established in Oregon in 1919, Farm Bureau is organized in all 36 counties and has nearly 7,000 member families that are professionally engaged in agriculture.

For more information, contact Anne Marie Moss, OFB Communications Director, at annemarie@oregonfb.org, 503.399.1701, ext. 313.