Eugene Schmuck hosts annual Manzanita Open

Starting on May 19 and running until May 21 the Eugene Schmuck Foundation is to host their annual Manzanita Open Golf Tournament at the Manzanita Golf Course.

By Brian Cameron

editor@northcoastcitizen.com

This year marks the 20th year the long running golf tournament takes place and as far as a family fun activity goes the event promises not to disappoint. Besides the tournament

Food, games and even a silent auction are part of the event, which is the primary annual fundraiser for the Eugene Schmuck Foundation itself. The tournament itself is a four-person, nine hole scramble that assures fun had by all. Get to know all the new folks on the greens and have a chance to catch up with the regulars.

A long running fundraiser, the Manzanita Open is considered one of Manzanita’s largest events of the year, and one of the best in the springtime season. The proceeds generated go to supporting a litany of beneficial programs and organizations in North Tillamook County. All monies collected go to supporting a great deal of programs and scholarships with Neah-Kah-Nie School District like youth athletics programs and funding sources for senior students looking into higher education. Other proceeds get donated to the North Coast Food Bank, Senior Meals, Tillamook County Women’s Resource Center, Tillamook County Secret Angels, NCRD, New Discovery Preschool and quite a few others.

The Eugene Schmuck Foundation is also still looking for potential sponsors so if you’re interested in helping area charities, schools and athletics through golf-related activities then check them out on Facebook under the “Eugene Schmuck Foundation” or by calling Dave Matthews at 503- 739-0909.