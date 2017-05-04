Donations Needed for Bott’s Marsh

Lower Nehalem Community Trust (LNCT) is raising matching funds to acquire and steward Bott’s Marsh and 5 other properties in the Nehalem Bay watershed.

The Oregon Watershed Enhancement Board announced the approval of a grant providing 75% of the funds needed to acquire Bott’s Marsh, an important 33+ acre tidal marsh in Nehalem Bay. We are excited to be a part of this opportunity to preserve a valuable part of Nehalem Bay for generations to come.

Your tax deductible donation to the Lower Nehalem Community Trust will help steward Bott’s Marsh in perpetuity. Thank you!

Your donation can be mailed to :

Lower Nehalem Community Trust, PO Box 496, Manzanita, OR 97130 or www.nehalemtrust.org/donate/.

Please designate Bott’s Marsh in the memo line or for all 6 properties

Questions to Nancy Chase at nchase34@gmail.com .

We also would like to thank Cameron La Follette of Oregon Coast Alliance for her invaluable assistance with our newsletters. ORCA is also a 501( c)(3) that focuses on protecting coastal natural resources, and works with coastal residents to participate in land use decision-making to protect livability. Please take the time to visit the website and consider becoming a supporting member www.oregoncoastalliance.org/ .

We are also supporting members of the Lower Nehalem Community Trust for the fine work they do in preserving the natural habitat of Nehalem Bay and running Alder Creek Farm for all to enjoy. LNCT’s website can be found here – www.nehalemtrust.org/about/ . LNCT is also a 501(c)3 so contributions are tax-deductible.

Wheeler Citizens for Responsible Development is a grass-roots citizen’s coalition dedicated to opposing large-scale development and promoting the kind of development that the vast majority Wheeler citizens want. Past accomplishments include the 2007 Citizens for Responsible Development Petition, and Voters Annexation ballot measure. We now see our mission expanded to a more regional venue, and working with other conservation groups on issues such as salmon habitat, estuary preservation, and landslide prevention through storm water management. Reach us at wheelercitizens@comcast.net and sign up for our newsletter today.