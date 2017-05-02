Discover Netarts Bay on May 13

The beautiful Netarts Bay is a unique ecosystem home to great marine life and birds. It also holds countless stories within its landscape and waters from signs on how this bay formed to how it has been used by people throughout time. Discover these stories and more during two FREE events offered by the Friends of Netarts Bay – Watershed, Estuary, Beach and Sea (WEBS) on Saturday, May 13, 2017!

Hosted by WEBS, these events are part of the Explore Nature series of hikes, walks, paddles and outdoor adventures. Explore Nature events are hosted by a consortium of volunteer community and non-profit organizations, and are meaningful nature-based experiences highlight the unique beauty of Tillamook County and the work being done to preserve and conserve the area’s natural resources and natural resource-based economy. Learn more at www.explorenaturetillamookCoast.com.

WEBS is a local non-profit organization dedicated to sustaining the Netarts Bay area through education and stewardship. Learn more at www.netartsbaytoday.org.

Kayak Netarts Bay: There is no better way to experience Netarts than on the water! Friends of Netarts Bay Watershed, Estuary, Beach and Sea (WEBS) in partnership with Explore Nature and Kayak Tillamook County is offering a FREE kayak tour of the bay entrance. This tour offers an easier ride, taking advantage of the last of outgoing tides toward mouth of bay. Participants will stop on the way to see the aquarium of marine life such as kelp and Dungeness crab, filtering shellfish, and aquatic vegetation that lives in the shallow waters of the cove. Afterwards, more intrepid paddlers can paddle near the bay entrance to experience some swell energy. On our return, we’ll paddle the incoming tides past harbor seals lounging on the sand bar before heading back to the launch site.

When: Saturday, May 13 from 8:30am – 12:00pm

Where: Netarts Bay area. Sign up for specific location!

Details: Kayak Tillamook County will provide kayak, gear, and life jackets. If you have your own kayak, please let Kayak Tillamook know during registration. Please be prepared for coastal Oregon weather. We will have water available onsite. Please bring a reusable water bottle and snacks.

Restrictions: Tweens and older are free to join this trip. People with serious medical conditions should exercise caution in joining. Anyone over 230lbs should notify us during registration to ensure we have the proper gear.

Registration: Registration is required. Please send an email to Marcus Hinz: marc@kayaktillamook.com. More information and registration details are also available at www.explorenaturetillamookcounty.com.

Migratory Bird Day Outing- Coastal and Pelagic Birds:

Do you love watching and listening to birds along the bay? Discover the amazing life histories of the aquatic birds of Netarts Bay at the WEBS program, Migratory Bird Day Outing: Coastal and Pelagic Birds. Join in and explore Netarts Bay and Cape Meares headlands in search of coastal birds and nesting seabirds. Learn about the local geologic and ecologic features of our areas headlands and how these birds have adapted to live on the edge!

When: Saturday, May 13, 2017, 9am – 1pm

Where: Netarts Bay area. Sign up for specific location!

Details: Weather on the Oregon Coast is unpredictable and change quickly. Please dress accordingly. Binoculars are recommended. WEBS will have a limited number of binoculars and viewing scopes available. Transportation around the bay will be provided.

All of WEBS community programs are free. Tax-exempt donations to Netarts Bay WEBS to enable programs like this are encouraged, but not required.

Additional information about these events and links to registration are available at www.ExploreNatureTillamookCoast.com.

Questions? Contact WEBSPresident@aol.com or call 541-231-8041.