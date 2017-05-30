‘DINNER & FINALS NIGHT’ ANNOUNCED FOR SONGWRITING CONTEST

Eight finalists—including three from Tillamook County—have been invited to perform at a “Dinner and Finals Night” Saturday, June 10 at the Bay City Arts Center.

The big event is the closing act of a process that began last fall. The first-ever Oregon Coast Songwriting Contest, sponsored by the Arts Center, called for entries November 2 (Marie Antoinette’s birthday). “The goal is to showcase—and reward—good writing,” noted Arts Center vice-president Joe Wrabek.

The June 10 event will kick off with a lasagna dinner—an Arts Center specialty—at 5:30 p.m. Performances by the finalists will take place at 6:30 p.m. in the Arts Center’s auditorium. Dinner and show together cost $15.00.

One of the finalists will be awarded the $500 grand prize, Wrabek said.

A 3-judge panel—recording engineer Larry Schaeffer from Nehalem, NKN music teacher Michael Simpson, and Wrabek—will pick the winner.