Community News Briefs

DAILY

Also check out the community calendar online at Northcoastcitizen.com.

Thursday, May 25

The Garibaldi museum is hosting Spring Break Fun & Games. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. featuring a scavenger hunt with prizes and refreshments. More information email info@garibaldimuseum.org

Friday, May 26

Rockaway Beach Kite Festival, taking place on the beach near the Rockaway Beach wayside on South 1st Avenue in Rockaway Beach. Many kites from professional kite enthusiasts come together to show off their flying skills and demonstrate their capability. Enjoy the beach and visit local vendors and shops as you check out the festival. More information can be found at Rockawaybeach.net. Event goes from Friday, May 26 until Tuesday, May 30.

Riverbend Players presents Cole Porter’s “You Never Know” at the NCRD’s Performing Arts Center. Show starts at 7 p.m. Admission is $15 and kids under 12 get in free.

Memorial Day book sale in Manzanita at the Hoffman Center for the Arts and the Pine Grove Community Center. North Tillamook Library hosts its book sale featuring thousands of donated books. Starts Friday evening at 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Also there is a membership sale for $10 for individuals and $15 for family membership.

Saturday, May 27

The Cannon Beach Arts Association is pleased to present our second workshop of our new weekly workshop series, Folded Boxes Workshop With Artist Christine Trexel on Saturday, May 27 from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. The workshop will be held at the Tolovana Hall located at 3779 S. Hemlock Street, Tolovana Park. The workshop is $45 for CBAA Members and $65 for Non-Members.

Clay studio ceramic art sale at Hoffman Gardens at Division and Laneda Ave in Manzanita. Find unique hand made ceramics for your home or garden. Starts at 10 a.m. and goes to 4 p.m.

Magazine sale in Manzanita at the North Tillamook Library. Starts at 10 a.m. For more information call 503-368-6665

Brazilian Violin Trio to be featured at the Hoffman Center for The Arts. Starts at 7 p.m. and more information can be found at hoffmanblog.org.

Sunday, May 28

Members are invited to attend the Tillamook County Pioneer Association meeting and potluck. It is to be held on Sunday, June 4, 2017 in the Swiss Hall in Tillamook at 4605 Brookfield Ave. We gather at noon and enjoy a generous potluck at 1:00 p.m., with a meeting and entertainment to follow. We will honor the Pioneer of the Year and hold election of officers. Please plan to attend. Bring another member with you. Feel free to call Ruby at 842-4553 with any questions.

Riverbend Players presents Cole Porter’s “You Never Know” at the NCRD’s Performing Arts Center. Show starts at 2 p.m. Admission is $15 and kids under 12 get in free.

Tillamook Estuaries Partnership Potting Party, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Register online or call 503-322-2222 for more information.

Tuesday, May 30

Wednesday, May 31

A Taste of the Mysteries of Egypt. Presented by Lane deMoll Wednesday evening, May 31 from 7-9 pm at Pine Grove Community House in Manzanita Join me as I recount tales of my March trip to Egypt led by Shamanic Journeys Ltd. Not simply a travelogue. Egypt has fascinated me since I was a child and I went there to immerse myself in the places and legends of its gods and goddesses, particularly the Isis/Osiris story. You’ll hear about a private ceremony between the paws of the Sphinx as the sun came up on the Equinox and an initiation in the King’s Chamber of the Great Pyramid, as well as the magic at lesser known sites as we sailed down the Nile. One of our guides translated the Egyptian Book of the Dead from hieroglyphics and another grew up in Luxor among the ancient sites. We were giving to the sites as they were giving to us. It was a journey of transformation.

Friday, June 2

Open Gallery for the month of June featuring paintings “From Above” by Christa Grimm at the Hoffman Gallery. Opening starts at 3 p.m. and goes to 5 p.m. The paintings will be on display until July 8.

Clay sculpture demo from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Hoffman Center for The Arts. Sher Davidson will demonstrate the step by step process of creating sculpture from clay, starting with a sketch or photo to fully formed and ready for firing. This is not a hands on workshop. More info at hoffmanblog.org.

Join us Friday evening June 2 through noon on Sunday, June 4 for an inspiring and constructive writing retreat. Learn more about the writing craft, as well as the business of writing, and best of all, have fun in one of the most magical places on the Oregon Coast—Manzanita. And for locals, take this time for yourself, for your writing. This weekend retreat is just $99, if you register by May 22nd. The price increases to $129 after that. Included in the Writers’ Retreat will be a tote bag for you to carry your materials, plus a variety of offers and coupons from participating businesses in Manzanita.

Saturday, June 3

Stained Glass Garden Sphere Class offered by the Pearl Studio in Tillamook. This class transforms an ugly bowling ball into a giant jewel for the yard or entry. This 3-part class is for beginners or advanced mosaic artists. We’ll cover a bowling ball with 2 SQ feet of stained glass. It will be able to withstand any weather when finished. In the first 2 sessions we’ll be designing, cutting, and adhering glass to the ball. The third session (to be arranged) will be spent grouting the orbs (this can be done at home). You can grout your orb at home if you don’t want to schedule a 3rd session.All bowling balls, supplies, and tools are provided. Wear work clothes that can get dirty. 2 Saturdays – June 3 & 10, 11:30am-5pm

Tillamook Estuaries Partnership is thrilled to announce that registration for the 14th Annual Bounty on the Bay is now open! We hope to spread the word and invite your readers to join us for this 2-day salmon fishing event and tournament June 2nd and 3rd at the Old Mill Event Center in Garibaldi. Bounty on the Bay kicks off with a pasta dinner and workshop Friday evening and the tournament starts Saturday at dawn. Anglers with the top three biggest fish win prizes and bragging rights at the seafood dinner and silent auction to follow. The silent auction features a variety of local goods, services, art and hand crafted items; something for everyone. In addition to the delicious seafood, local craft beer will be on tap thanks to Pelican and Ninkasi Brewing. Guests and participants experience firsthand the bounty that the Tillamook Bay and community have to offer and all proceeds from the event support the work that the Tillamook Estuaries Partnership does to conserve and restore estuaries and salmon habitat in Tillamook County. Folks can register and find more info at www.tbnep.org/bounty.

The Lower Nehalem Community Trust is proud to have their tenth annual fundraiser, Living Locally, feast and auction at Alder Creek Farm. Starts at 4 p.m. For more information call LNCT at 503-368-3203.

Sunday, June 4

House Concert featuring a workshop, potluck and concert with Maracuja, featuring Caitlin Belem and Terrence Rosnagle. Come be transported through music and stories of life in Cuba, Brazil, Argentina, Spain and Turkey. Join us for the Brazillian Latin Rhythm pre-concert workshop, sliding scale $10 -$20 donation for concert. $20 donation for both the workshop and concert. Email mark for more info at mark@thebalmers.net.

Tuesday, June 6

Trigger Point Release class. From 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. How to release a tight muscle in 30 seconds or less. At Graceful Waves Chiropractic, 278 Rowe St. #210, Wheeler. More info at gracefulwaveschiropractic.com.

Saturday, June 10

The Center for Contemplative Arts is featuring Writing to Make a Difference, Creative Journeys writing workshop with Gail Frank. Cost is $45 per person and it goes from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. To register call Gail at: 503-801-1238.

Tuesday, June 13

Headstrong Support Group Meeting to be held in Tillamook. A support group for persons with brain injury of any kind and their family of significant others. Meetings take Place at the Tillamook County Library, from 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. More information contact Marshall L. Simon at 616-780-5121.

Friday, June 16

Manzanita Municipal Court sit-in session. 1:30 p.m., once a month thereafter. Get a real lesson as to our citizens in Manzanita and our Judge, Larry Blake. City Hall, 543 Laneda Ave, Manzanita.

Thursday, June 15

Writing Alive! Workshops begins and offers 4 weeks of courses for new and experienced writers. Every Thursday from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. at the Center For the Contemplative Arts in Manzanita. Bring notebook and writing implement, or a laptop with charged batteries. Tuition is $75 for 4- week session. To register contact Dana Anderson at artlight7@gmail.com. Only six spots available.

Thursday, June 22

WEEKLY

SUNDAY

Meditation 5p.m. Center for the Contemplative Arts. 300 Division St. Manzanita.

MONDAY

AL-ANON – 7:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m. North County Recreation District, Nehalem. 503-368-5093.

MEDITATION – 5 p.m. to 5:45 p.m. at the Center for the Contemplative Arts in Manzanita. Free. Contact Lola Sacks at 503-368-6227.

MEALS FOR SENIORS – 11:45 a.m. St. Mary’s by the Sea in Rockaway. Call Bob Dempster, 503-355-3244.

TUESDAY

VETERANS’ EMPLOYMENT HELP – 10:30 a.m.-3 p.m. WorkSource Oregon, 2105 Fifth St., Tillamook. 800-643-5709, ext. 227.

ROCKAWAY LIBRARY – 3 p.m., Pre-school storytime. 503-355-2665.

WRITING LOUNGE – 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Hoffman Center. $5 suggested donation. Call 503-368-3846.

MAH JONG LESSON – 3 p.m. at the North Tillamook County Library in Manzanita. For more information, call 503-368-6665.

WEDNESDAY

VOLUNTEER CEMETERY BEAUTIFICATION – 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Historic American Legion Cemetery on Necarney Blvd in Nehalem. For more information, contact Val Magee at 808-264-1454.

T’ai Chi: Yang, long form from 10 – 11:30 a.m. on Wednesdays at the Center for the Contemplative Arts, 300 Division St., in Manzanta. All are welcome. Contact Cal Getty at 503-368-7651.

PICKLE BALL – 2:30 p.m. in Manzanita City Park on 3rd Street. New members or drop-ins welcome. Contact Corinne at cbbcalm@hotmail.com for more information.

MOVIE NIGHT – 6 p.m. at the Rising Star Cafe in Wheeler. Call 503-368-3990.

ALCOHOLICS ANONYMOUS – 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. North County Recreation District, Nehalem. 503-368-5093.

BRIDGE, PINOCHLE AND CRIBBAGE – 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. North County Rec. District, Nehalem. 503-355-3381.

MEALS FOR SENIORS – 11:45 a.m. St. Mary’s by the Sea in Rockaway. Call Bob Dempster, 503-355-3244.

THURSDAY

CHRISTIAN MEN’S GROUP – 7:30 a.m. Grumpy’s Cafe, 202 Hwy 101, Rockaway Beach. 503-355-0567.

AL-ANON – 7-8 p.m. St. Catherine’s Episcopal Church, Nehalem.

BRIDGE, PINOCHLE AND CRIBBAGE – 1-3 p.m. North County Rec. District, Nehalem. 503-355-3381.

GARIBALDI LIBRARY STORYTIME – 2:45 p.m. 503-322-2100.

FRIDAY

GARIBALDI JAM – 6-8 p.m. Featuring local musicians at the Garibaldi Community Hall.

MEALS FOR SENIORS – 11:45 a.m. St. Mary’s by the Sea in Rockaway. Call Bob Dempster, 503-355-3244.

SPIRIT DANCE – 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on the second and fourth Fridays. Pine Grove Community Center, Manzanita. Free-form dance celebration.

OPEN GALLERY – 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Hoffman Center for the Arts in Manzanita. Check out the latest work by local artists. For more information, call 503-368-3846.

LIVE MUSIC – 9 p.m. at the San Dune Pub on in Manzanita. Cover charge. For more information, call 503-368-5080.

SATURDAY

MANZANITA PACE SETTERS WALK/JOG/RUN GROUP – 7:30 a.m. Parking lot behind Spa Manzanita.

PICKLE BALL – 2 p.m. in Manzanita City Park on 3rd Street. New members or drop-ins welcome. Contact Corinne at cbbcalm@hotmail.com for more information.

GRANDPARENTS PARENTING AGAIN – Call Steve or Jackie for meetings. 503-355-2440.