COASTAL BIRD HABITAT VIEWING: ZIMMERMAN MARSH

Saturday, May 20, 8:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m.

Wheeler, Oregon

Whether you are an experienced “birder”, or just learning to joys of bird watching, you will enjoy this morning. We will be searching for birds with eyes and ears along the perimeter of Zimmerman Marsh in Wheeler. We’ll pass through a variety of habitat types such as wetland, forest edge, open grassland/park, riparian, and estuary. A list of local birds will be provided – see how many you can spot!

This guided hike is hosted by the Lower Nehalem Community Trust and is part of the Explore Nature series of hikes, walks, paddles and outdoor adventures. Explore Nature partners include volunteer community and non-profit organizations, offering meaningful nature-based experiences highlight the unique beauty of Tillamook County and the work being done to preserve and conserve the area’s natural resources and natural resource-based economy.

This event happens rain or shine. No bathrooms available. No pets please!

Bring: rubber boots, binoculars, bird book (National Geographic, Sibley Guide, Peterson Guide, etc.), rain gear if needed, and quiet voices!

Location: Park just off Hwy 101, near (but not at) the Handycreek Bakery. There will be a sign with balloons to guide you.

Registration is appreciated, and can be done through the Explore Nature website.

www.explorenaturetillamookcoast.com

Suggested Donations, collected onsite: $5 per person over 18. Kids are Free!