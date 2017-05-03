“Click it or Ticket” seat belt enforcement campaign starts in Rockaway Beach on May 15

From May 15 through May 28, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), is highlighting its’ “Click it or Ticket” seat belt enforcement campaign. The Rockaway Beach Police Department will be utilizing grant funding from the Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) to add extra patrols to focus on seat belt usage during this time.

2015 statistics provided by ODOT show that in Tillamook County seat belts were being used in 87.45% of motor vehicle crashes where injuries were reported. Motor vehicle crashes where fatalities occurred had seat belt usage of only 33.33%.

Proper seat belt usage can reduce the risk of serious injury or death in vehicle crashes. Please join the Rockaway Beach Police Department and police agencies statewide in increasing safety and reducing injuries on our highways as we move into the busy summer travel months.