City of Manzanita Planning Commission Agenda – June 5 meeting at Pine Grove Community Center regarding purposed housing development. Starts at 4:00 p.m.

CITY OF MANZANITA

PLANNING COMMISSION MEETING A G E N D A

MONDAY, JUNE 5, 2017

I. CALL MEETING TO ORDER – 4:00 p.m.

II. AUDIENCE INTRODUCTION

III. APPROVAL OF MINUTES March 20, 2017 and March 30

QUASI-JUDICIAL ITEM

IV. PUBLIC HEARING: PRELIMINARY DEVELOPMENT PLAN FOR A 70 ACRE PLANNED DEVELOPMENT OF ABOUT 300 DETACHED RESIDENTIAL UNITS AND A LIMITED COMMERCIAL CENTER IN THE SPECIAL RESIDENTIAL/RECREATIONAL ZONE AND MEDIUM DENSITY RESIDENTIAL ZONE.

LOCATION: CLASSIC STREET AND NECARNEY CITY ROAD

APPLICANT: ENCORE INVESTMENTS, LLC (PENTZ/HINKES)

OWNER: PINE GROVE PROPERTIES, INC.

V. ADJOURNMENT