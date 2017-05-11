Cannon Beach to host “Get Lit” literary event

The following is a press release from the Tolovana Arts Colony.

Readers meet writers at Get Lit at the Beach, an annual gathering in Cannon Beach, Oregon, featuring prominent authors, May 19-21. Attendees will have the opportunity to meet notable authors and attend presentations, book signings and a keynote dinner presentation. Authors scheduled for the 2017 event include:

Karl Marlantes: A graduate of Yale University and a Rhodes Scholar at Oxford University, Marlantes served as a Marine in Vietnam, where he was awarded the Navy Cross, the Bronze Star, two Navy Commendation Medals for valor, two Purple Hearts and ten air medals. Author of Matterhorn: A Novel of the Vietnam War, a USA Today and New York Times best-seller, he will be the keynote speaker on Saturday evening.

Molly Gloss: Best-selling author of The Jump-Off Creek, Wild Life and Falling From Horses, Gloss’ accolades include an Oregon Book Award, a Pacific Northwest Booksellers Award, the PEN West Fiction Prize and a Whiting Writers Award.

Lev Grossman: Grossman was a Time Magazine book critic for 16 years and is known for his Magicians trilogy, which have been published in 25 countries, landed on the New York Times best-seller list and are the basis for a SyFy series. He has also written essays for publications including Salon, Slate, the New York Times and the Wall Street Journal.

James Owen: With more than a million copies of his publications in print, Owen has written and illustrated two dozen StarChild comics and authored the best-selling The Chronicles of the Imaginarium Geographica and the award-winning MythWorld series.

Terry Brooks: Brooks is an acclaimed author with thirty-five books in print, most of which have appeared on The New York Times bestseller list. He is best known for his 25-book Shannara series that is now an MTV television series and was personally asked by George Lucas to write the novelization of Star Wars Episode 1: The Phantom Menace.

Weekend activities begin with a reception featuring beverages, hors d’oeuvres and all the featured authors on Friday evening. Saturday’s full day of events includes author presentations, book signings and an evening keynote dinner presentation. The weekend will conclude with a moderated question and answer discussion featuring all the festival authors on Sunday morning.

Get Lit at the Beach is presented by the Tolovana Arts Colony. For more information and tickets, call (206) 914-1255, email tolovanaartscolony@gmail.com or visit www.GetLItAtTheBeach.com.