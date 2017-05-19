Cannon Beach Arts Association presents Landscapes as Perception

Join the Cannon Beach Arts Association for an opening reception of the Landscapes as Perception show, on Saturday, June 17, from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. at the Cannon Beach Gallery located at 1064 S. Hemlock St. The exhibit will explore landscapes from three artists: Sidonie Caron, Christopher Perry, and J. Scott Wilson which will be on display from June 14 to July 16th. Guests are encouraged to attend the artist talk on Sunday, June 18th, starting at 11 am, also located at the gallery.

The exhibit features three distinct landscape styles and mediums interpreting the horizon, time, and space in unique ways. Caron has previously shown at the Gallery and works largely in oils. Her work hints at Fauvism in that it captures the vibrant colors of the land and sea at dusk. Perry works in both oil and kiln glass and is a new artist at the Association. His abstract kiln-glass work allows the audience to interpret the moment in time which the landscape is depicting. Wilson is a local artist and owns Polaris Gallery in Manzanita. Working in oil on canvas, his landscapes perfectly capture the height of the sky as the storms wait patiently to roll in. All three artists approach the landscape in way that honors the Oregon coast, with expansive perspectives that draw the viewer into the deep space where sea and air meet. The color and texture of the show will please all.

The opening is family friendly and there will be complimentary refreshments served thanks to Cannon Beach Fresh Foods, the Wine Shack, and Bald Eagle Coffee. The show is generously sponsored by Claudia Toutain-Dorbec, local author of A Season At Monet’s Garden. The author will also be signing copies of her book during our book talk in July.

Find more information about the show as well as other upcoming events visit cannonbeacharts.org or find us on Facebook. You can also call the gallery at 503-436-0744. We are a nonprofit gallery open from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Wednesday through Sunday in the winter, and all week in the summer. Stop by and say hello to our many volunteers, without whom the gallery would not exist. We hope to see you at the opening on June 17.