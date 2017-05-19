Cannon Beach Arts Association presents Folded Box Making with Christine Trexel

The Cannon Beach Arts Association is pleased to present our second workshop of our new weekly workshop series, Folded Boxes Workshop With Artist Christine Trexel on Saturday, May 27 from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. The workshop will be held at the Tolovana Hall located at 3779 S. Hemlock Street, Tolovana Park. The workshop is $45 for CBAA Members and $65 for Non-Members.



Learn to make a simple yet elegant collapsible box ingeniously stabilized with its lid. This project will introduce you to basic cutting, folding, and gluing techniques essential to all book-binding and box making projects. Sign up now! Class is limited to 8 participants and requires booking ahead of time. You can sign up for the workshop on our website at cannonbeacharts.org or by calling the gallery at 503-436-0744. You are also welcome to pre-register and pay at the event.