Cameron’s Corner: Through the eyes of a visitor

The concept of a flood is nothing new to us citizens of Tillamook County. Every year the rivers swell and more often than not they burst their banks, and when it first happened (around 1996 right?) to a serious degree I remember none of us were ready.

By Brian Cameron

Herds caught off guard, businesses and industry unready for the inundation of the county’s nine main waterways. Log jams threatening Foss road, Highway 101 in Tillamook submerging semi trucks up to their windows and people stuck away from their homes. Indeed over the years we’ve developed a thick skin to the seasonal onslaught of heavy rains and rising rivers. There is however another kind of flood that we still have to learn to manage if we are to survive the long haul.

The on-seasonal influx of visitors to our coast lands.

We sometimes grow annoyed with the wayward RV backing up traffic on any given summer Sunday, or the raucous beach party goers tracking sand on the floors of our communities, but in many ways they are the lifeblood of what makes it special to be here.

Every North Coast Citizen has decided to call a piece of this place home, some grew into it, others found its charm by stopping by at one point or another. Visitors to our area bring with them a story to tell when they get home of our wild lands and coastal way of life. They bring their hard earned monies and choose to spend time in and around our homes and communities.

It’s a hard thing to try and truly see your home through the eyes of a visitor, truly see it as a foreign place. If you never knew how to get somewhere how would you know what it looks like and how to get there?

So next time you find yourself wanting to curse the heavens when you’re in a hurry and get stuck behind a fifty foot motorhome going fifteen under the limit, just keep thinking its good for the community, and keep repeating that until you curse the heavens anyway.