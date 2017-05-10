Bounty on The Bay coming June 2 and June 3

Seats are filling up fast for the Tillamook Estuaries Partnership’s Bounty on the Bay event and fishing tournament, June 2 and June 3.

Register now at www.tbnep.org to reserve your seat in the tournament with one of our great guides or as the captain of your own boat. Tournament registration for both guided and non-guided anglers includes entry to Friday’s Italian pasta dinner and Saturday’s seafood feast and silent auction. For those that can’t join us on the water, you can still register to join us for the evening festivities on Friday, Saturday or both at www.tbnep.org .

Bounty on the Bay started out with humble beginnings: in 2003, the Tillamook Estuaries Partnership (TEP) hosted a pasta dinner and workshop on fishing techniques. The following year, the TEP wanted to take the next step, from the workshop to the water, so participants could turn the lesson into reality. This year, we celebrate the Fourteenth Annual Bounty on the Bay!

A big part of the success of this event is owed to the guides, many whom have been participating from the start, donating their time, knowledge and equipment year after year in support of the event and the TEP. This year’s line-up is as follows: Andy Schneider, Chris Vertopoulos, David Johnson, Greg Hublou, Pat Abel, Bob Rees, Curt Hedges, Dave Harris, Jon Winter, Mike Arnold, Sky Freet and Ted Teufel.

Sponsors for the event include Kayak Tillamook, Northwest Hardwoods, Ninkasi Brewing, KTIL Family of Radio Stations, Fort George Brewery, ProCure Bait Scents and Brad’s Killer Fishing Gear. Garibaldi House Inn and Suites is the official hotel of Bounty on the Bay and is offering discounted rates for Friday and Saturday night stays if you mention Bounty on the Bay. If you are interested in sponsoring Bounty on the Bay, please contact the Tillamook Estuaries Partnership at 503-322-2222.

The Tillamook Estuaries Partnership is dedicated to the conservation and restoration of Tillamook County’s estuaries and watersheds in their entirety. Go to www.tbnep.org or call 503-322-2222 for more info.