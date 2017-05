A male body was found on the beach near Manzanita 6:15 a.m. Thursday by an out-of-state visitor.

The deceased male was identified as Randy Dean Hamlin, 61, of Rainier, Ore.

According to Sgt. Gary Plummer with Oregon State Police (OSP), an investigation into Hamlin’s death is currently ongoing.

Investigators found Hamlin’s vehicle parked at Elk Meadows trailhead on Neahkahnie Mountain.

More information will be shared as it becomes available.