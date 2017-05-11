Bobcats, Pirates send thinclads to Portland for NWL district showdown

By Brad Mosher

The Northwest League district track championships will be held Friday and Saturday at Portland Christian High School.

The Nestucca and Neah-Kah-Nie track teams will be vying for individual berths in the state track championships in Eugene at the University of Oregon’s Hayward Field. The meet will be held over two days in Eugene, starting May 18.

Neah-Kah-Nie’s Katie Clifford will be trying to qualify again for the state meet. She has the seventh-fastest 100 meter time among the 2A schools, with a best of 13.34 seconds.

But she won’t be the only Pirate trying to get a ticket to Eugene.

Tristan Bennett, Dylan Mitchell and Max Halverson each have marks among the top 10 in the 2A competition.

Bennett is fifth in the shot put and eighth in the javelin. Mitchell has the fourth-best 300 meter hurdle time. Halverson is tied for eighth in the high jump.

For the Bobcats, Jaykayla Jackson is second in the 100 meter hurdles after clocking a 16.9 at the recent Meet of Champions. She also is seventh in the 300 meter hurdles.

Tea Chatelain is seventh in the 400 meters.

Nestucca’s Cody Kirkendal is seventh-fastest in the 110 meter hurdles and tenth in the 300 meter hurdles.

Luis Romero is eighth in the 2A pole vault listings.