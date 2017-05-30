Arent Fox to hold five town hall meetings regarding the Port of Tillamook Bay Railroad Corridor

Arent Fox will be holding five town hall meetings May 31 – June 7 on the conversion of the Port of Tillamook Bay Railroad Corridor. More details on each town hall can be found below.

Next week, Arent Fox attorney Meghan Largent will hold town hall meetings to discuss the class action rails to trails case Albright v. United States. The case involves the federal government taking land to convert a segment of the abandoned Port of Tillamook Bay Railroad Corridor into a public recreational trail, the Salmonberry Trail. This abandoned railroad segment is 81 miles long and extends through Washington and Tillamook Counties.

Ms. Largent and her colleagues represent over 1,000 landowners in Florida, Arizona, Illinois, Kansas, Nebraska, Wisconsin, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Oregon, South Carolina, New York, Missouri, and Tennessee who are pursuing Fifth Amendment takings claims against the federal government. Learn more about their work here.

For More Information

Contact Meghan Largent at 314.296.4003 or meghan.largent@arentfox.com.

Wednesday, May 31 at noon

Garibaldi Museum

112 Garibaldi Ave.

Garibaldi, OR

Wednesday, May 31 at 5:00 pm

Rockaway Beach Civic Facility

276 Hwy 101 S.

Rockaway Beach, OR

Thursday, June 1 at noon

North County Recreation District (NCRD)

36155 9th Street

Nehalem, OR

Thursday, June 1 at 5:00 pm

Best Western University Inn and Suites

3933 Pacific Avenue

Forest Grove, OR

Wednesday, June 7 at 6:30 pm and Thursday, June 8 at noon

Courtyard Portland Downtown Convention Center

435 NE Wasco Street

Portland, OR