OR 53 to close May 19-22 for bridge work

The Oregon Department of Transportation will be closing OR 53 (Necanicum Highway) during the weekend of May 19-22 in order for bridge crews to do important maintenance of the Jack Horner Bridge at milepost 6.

The road will close at 7 a.m. on Friday, May 19 and reopen on Monday, May 22 in the morning. This is a full 24-7 closure with traffic detouring around construction using U.S. 26 and U.S. 101. Travelers will notice the variable message signs set up this week warning of the closure.

Crews will be replacing the deteriorated wooden deck, replacing other parts of the bridge and then paving the bridge deck.