Volunteers Needed at Miami River Preserve

The Nature Conservancy invites anyone interested in preserving Miami River Preserve to participate in a volunteer work party taking place on May 20 . Adjacent to Tillamook Bay, these restored wetlands will benefit northern red-legged frog, chum salmon, peregrine falcon and other at-risk wildlife. Volunteers will help our riparian restoration plantings escape the deadly grip of bindweed. This fast-growing vine crawls up our young conifers and smothers them! The site is flat but we will be walking on un-even ground through tall, dense grass. Please bring: hiking shoes, daypack, lunch and snacks for the day, one or two full water bottles, and layers of clothing to be prepared for any weather – including raingear, a hat and sunscreen. Also bring leather gloves and eye protection (sunglasses or safety gasses), if you have them–if not, we have gloves and safety glasses for you to borrow.

Registration is required at nature.org/oregonworkparties. Questions? Contact (503) 802-8100 or orvolunteers@tnc.org.