Tillamook County Democrats present outreach for May special election

Tillamook County Democrats are inviting candidates for public office and people working on special bond campaigns for the May 16 Special Election, their families and supporters to a Special District Election Voter Outreach Training. Any candidates or rep-resentatives of any measure which have been endorsed by the Tillamook County Dem-ocratic Central Committee (TCDCC) are welcome to attend the session to be held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. friday, in the Hatfield Room at the Tillamook County Library.

As part of its work to improve the quality of lives in and around Tillamook County, TCDCC recognizes that Special District Elections, while not having the pizzazz of statewide or national elections, have a huge impact on local communities, taxing dis-tricts, schools and residents of all ages.

At its April 27 regular monthly meeting, TCDCC will vote to endorse candidates and measures on the May 16 ballot which most clearly complement its goals and mission.

TCDCC meets on the fourth Thursday of each month at 6 p.m. in the Carl Rawe Meeting Room, Tillamook PUD, 1125 Pacific Ave., Tillamook.