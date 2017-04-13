Pool-A-Thon brings impressive results to NCRD

By Brian Cameron

The twenty-seventh annual Pool-A-Thon that was held last Feb. 18 turned out to be a wild success for NCRD and the Nehalem Elementary School Swim Program.

With a staggering $15,530 funds raised, as well as some additional donations still trickling in, the Pool-A-Thon this year was regarded as a wild success. Enthusiastic swimmers swam a total of 2,519 lengths which roughly translates to 35 miles of distance swam by all the participants.

“To the parents and families of these kids who participated, we are truly appreciative for the time and energy you gave to your child throughout the Pool-A-Thon,” said NCRD Aquatics Director Sue Dindia-Gray. “Thanks for being the backbone of the fundraiser. You all are wonderful!”

The Pool-A-Thon raised funds to help keep the program afloat. The proceeds went directly toward the School Swim Instruction and Water Safety Awareness Program which impacts the lives of all the students from Kindergarten to Fifth grade, as well as adaptive swim students of District #56.

Dindia-Gray goes on to thank all the donors who chose to support their cause. She notes the donations validated the importance of the vital program which serves to enhance the lives of over 200 children.

“We are fortunate to have the support and encouragement of a caring community,” Dindia-Gray said. “The legacy of the 87 year old Nehalem School Swim Program lives on.”