Pirates prep for upcoming district championships

The Neah-Kah-Nie track team visited Knappa for another Northwest League relay meet to help prep for the upcoming district championships in May.

Sophomore Tristan Bennett dominated the shot put with a winning 43 foot, seven inch toss – seven feet further than his nearest competitor.

Freshman Tyler Ernst got a win and a personal record in 3,000 meters (10:35.57). He also got a PR in the 1,500 meters (5:03.08).

Dylan Mitchell set a personal mark in the 300 meter hurdles with a time of 42.99 seconds.

On the girls side, senior Katie Clifford won the 100 meters in a time of 13.65 seconds.

The girls won both relays, with Ashley Henderson, Aspen Becker, Nicole Henderson and Clifford claiming the 400 relay in 55.79 seconds.

In the 1,600 relay, it was Brianna Woodward, Rheanne Bryant, Mara Soans and Clifford timed in 4:43.67.

The Neah-Kah-Nie track team will compete today in Nestucca at a league relay, then host one May 4 in Rockaway Beach.