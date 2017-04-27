Manzanita Public Safety Log

4/2/2017
-Issued a citation for failure to obey a traffic control device in Manzanita.
-Issued a citation for no valid day use permit displayed in NBSP.
-Issued a citation for no operator’s license in Wheeler.
-Took a report of lost property on Manzanita Beach.
-Assisted TCSO with a report of burglary in Neahkahnie.
-Had a vehicle towed and impounded in Wheeler.
4/3/2017
-Assisted TCSO with a report of assault in Bayside Gardens.
-Assisted TCSO with the arrest of a male for reckless endangerment and menacing in Bayside Gardens.
4/4/2017
-Assisted Tillamook Ambulance and Nehalem Bay Fire & Rescue with a medical call in Manzanita.
4/5/2017
-Assisted TCSO with a disturbance in Bayside Gardens.
4/6/2017
-Investigated a report of fraud in Manzanita.
4/7/2017
-Took a report of a missing dog in Manzanita.
-Responded to a report of a lost dog in Manzanita.
4/8/2017
-Issued a citation for failure to obey a traffic control device in Manzanita.
-Issued a citation for violation of posted speed (48/25) in Wheeler.
4/9/2017
-Issued a citation for expired plates in Manzanita.
-Issued a citation for violation of posted speed (39/25) in Wheeler.
-Issued a citation for violation of posted speed (40/25) in Wheeler.
-Issued a citation for violation of posted speed (51/30) in Nehalem.
-Issued a citation for no valid day use permit displayed in NBSP.
-Responded to a report of harassment in Manzanita.
4/10/2017
-Issued a citation for no valid day use permit displayed in NBSP.
-Responded to a report of a broken window in Manzanita.
4/12/2017
-Issued a citation for improper parallel parking in Manzanita.
-Investigated a residential alarm in Manzanita.
4/13/2017
-Issued a citation for failure to obey a traffic control device in Manzanita.
-Assisted TCSO with a disturbance in Bayside Gardens.
4/14/2017
-Issued a citation for violation of posted speed (45/25) in Wheeler.
-Issued a citation for violation of posted parking restrictions in NBSP.
-Took a report of fraud in Manzanita.
4/15/2017
-Issued four citations for no valid day use permit displayed in NBSP.
-Responded to a request for a welfare check in Manzanita.
Assisted OSP with a suspicious circumstance in OWSP.
4/16/2017
-Issued a citation for violation of parking restrictions in Nehalem.
-Issued a citation for illegal parallel parking in Manzanita.
-Issued a citation for violation of posted speed (38/25) in Wheeler.
-Issued a citation for no valid operator’s license in Nehalem.
-Issued a citation for violation of posted speed (51/30) in Nehalem.
-Issued a citation for violation of posted speed (39/25) in Wheeler.
-Investigated a residential alarm in Manzanita.
4/17/2017
-Investigated a report of an ordinance violation in Manzanita.
4/18/2017
-Investigated a report of a suspicious vehicle in Manzanita.
-Responded to a report of a missing person in Manzanita.
4/20/2017
-Assisted TCSO with the arrest of a male for DUII in Nehalem.
4/21/2017
-Issued a citation for violation of posted parking restrictions in Manzanita.
-Issued a citation for illegal parallel parking in Manzanita.
-Issued a citation for failure to obey a traffic control device in Manzanita.
-Issued a citation for violation of posted speed (45/25) in Wheeler.
-Assisted Tillamook Ambulance and Nehalem Bay Fire & Rescue with a medical call in Manzanita.
-Assisted Tillamook Ambulance and Nehalem Bay Fire & Rescue with a medical call in Bayside Gardens.
-Assisted OSP with a report of an erratic driver on Hwy 101 near OWSP.
-Assisted OSP with a medical call on Hwy 101 near Wheeler.
4/22/2017
-Issued a citation for no valid operator’s license in Nehalem.
-Investigate a report of a possible ordinance violation in Manzanita.
-Assisted TCSO with the arrest of a male for kidnapping, menacing, harassment and unlawful use of a weapon in Wheeler.
-Assisted Tillamook Ambulance and Nehalem Bay Fire & Rescue with a medical
