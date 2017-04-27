Manzanita Public Safety Log

4/2/2017

-Issued a citation for failure to obey a traffic control device in Manzanita.

-Issued a citation for no valid day use permit displayed in NBSP.

-Issued a citation for no operator’s license in Wheeler.

-Took a report of lost property on Manzanita Beach.

-Assisted TCSO with a report of burglary in Neahkahnie.

-Had a vehicle towed and impounded in Wheeler.

4/3/2017

-Assisted TCSO with a report of assault in Bayside Gardens.

-Assisted TCSO with the arrest of a male for reckless endangerment and menacing in Bayside Gardens.

4/4/2017

-Assisted Tillamook Ambulance and Nehalem Bay Fire & Rescue with a medical call in Manzanita.

4/5/2017

-Assisted TCSO with a disturbance in Bayside Gardens.

4/6/2017

-Investigated a report of fraud in Manzanita.

4/7/2017

-Took a report of a missing dog in Manzanita.

-Responded to a report of a lost dog in Manzanita.

4/8/2017

-Issued a citation for failure to obey a traffic control device in Manzanita.

-Issued a citation for violation of posted speed (48/25) in Wheeler.

4/9/2017

-Issued a citation for expired plates in Manzanita.

-Issued a citation for violation of posted speed (39/25) in Wheeler.

-Issued a citation for violation of posted speed (40/25) in Wheeler.

-Issued a citation for violation of posted speed (51/30) in Nehalem.

-Issued a citation for no valid day use permit displayed in NBSP.

-Responded to a report of harassment in Manzanita.

4/10/2017

-Issued a citation for no valid day use permit displayed in NBSP.

-Responded to a report of a broken window in Manzanita.

4/12/2017

-Issued a citation for improper parallel parking in Manzanita.

-Investigated a residential alarm in Manzanita.

4/13/2017

-Issued a citation for failure to obey a traffic control device in Manzanita.

-Assisted TCSO with a disturbance in Bayside Gardens.

4/14/2017

-Issued a citation for violation of posted speed (45/25) in Wheeler.

-Issued a citation for violation of posted parking restrictions in NBSP.

-Took a report of fraud in Manzanita.

4/15/2017

-Issued four citations for no valid day use permit displayed in NBSP.

-Responded to a request for a welfare check in Manzanita.

Assisted OSP with a suspicious circumstance in OWSP.

4/16/2017

-Issued a citation for violation of parking restrictions in Nehalem.

-Issued a citation for illegal parallel parking in Manzanita.

-Issued a citation for violation of posted speed (38/25) in Wheeler.

-Issued a citation for no valid operator’s license in Nehalem.

-Issued a citation for violation of posted speed (51/30) in Nehalem.

-Issued a citation for violation of posted speed (39/25) in Wheeler.

-Investigated a residential alarm in Manzanita.

4/17/2017

-Investigated a report of an ordinance violation in Manzanita.

4/18/2017

-Investigated a report of a suspicious vehicle in Manzanita.

-Responded to a report of a missing person in Manzanita.

4/20/2017

-Assisted TCSO with the arrest of a male for DUII in Nehalem.

4/21/2017

-Issued a citation for violation of posted parking restrictions in Manzanita.

-Issued a citation for illegal parallel parking in Manzanita.

-Issued a citation for failure to obey a traffic control device in Manzanita.

-Issued a citation for violation of posted speed (45/25) in Wheeler.

-Assisted Tillamook Ambulance and Nehalem Bay Fire & Rescue with a medical call in Manzanita.

-Assisted Tillamook Ambulance and Nehalem Bay Fire & Rescue with a medical call in Bayside Gardens.

-Assisted OSP with a report of an erratic driver on Hwy 101 near OWSP.

-Assisted OSP with a medical call on Hwy 101 near Wheeler.

4/22/2017

-Issued a citation for no valid operator’s license in Nehalem.

-Investigate a report of a possible ordinance violation in Manzanita.

-Assisted TCSO with the arrest of a male for kidnapping, menacing, harassment and unlawful use of a weapon in Wheeler.

-Assisted Tillamook Ambulance and Nehalem Bay Fire & Rescue with a medical