Letter: Support our library

The North Tillamook Library, a branch of the Tillamook County Library, is the heart of our north county community. If the library levy (same amount as 5 years ago) does not pass in the May election, our library will close along with other Tillamook County Library facilities. Let’s see that this does not happen as it just did in Douglas County. Let’s deliver a whopping north County community majority to keep our library open to serve everyone.

Garry Bullard