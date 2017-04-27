Letter: Library Support

This week the citizens of Tillamook County will receive our ballots in the mail for a critical election on local issues. I am writing in support of the five year operating levy for the Tillamook County Library System. This levy continues at the same rate as the last five year levy which expires June 30, 2017.

The North Tillamook Library, a branch of the Tillamook County Library, is the heart of our north county community. It provides books, internet access, wifi, DVDs, books on CD, reading programs for children, music and discussion programs for adults all FREE. It is critical that we support our Library with a strong yes vote for the Levy, Measure 29-146. We do not want to follow in the steps of Douglas County where the Libraries have closed.

Thank you and join me in voting yes for our Libraries in Tillamook County.

Madeline M. Olson

Manzanita