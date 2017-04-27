Gaston sweeps Lady Pirates

It was close in the first game as Neah-Kah-Nie softball coach Stevie Jackson watched her team lose a narrow 8-6 decision to Gaston Friday.

But the second game was another matter as the Lady Pirates watched the Greyhounds sprint away to an easy 19-0 victory, closing out a Gaston sweep in Rockaway Beach.

The two losses dropped the Pirates to 0-6 in Northwest League play.

After Tuesday’s home game against Vernonia, the Pirates will play a doubleheader in Vernonia Friday, then go to Nestucca May 2 for a league game.