Gaston sweeps Lady Pirates

0 Comment

It was close in the first game as Neah-Kah-Nie softball coach Stevie Jackson watched her team lose a narrow 8-6 decision to Gaston Friday.
But the second game was another matter as the Lady Pirates watched the Greyhounds sprint away to an easy 19-0 victory, closing out a Gaston sweep in Rockaway Beach.
The two losses dropped the Pirates to 0-6 in Northwest League play.
After Tuesday’s home game against Vernonia, the Pirates will play a doubleheader in Vernonia Friday, then go to Nestucca May 2 for a league game.





Share This Post

You might also like:

GAMES



Post Comment

© Copyright 2017 The North Coast Citizen