Farm & Food Business Matched Savings Accounts Available

Food Roots has just begun its 8th year of offering Individual Development Accounts (IDAs) to entrepreneurs, either starting or growing their farm or food business, in our community. An IDA is a matched savings plan where every dollar saved is matched by Food Roots with three additional dollars. In addition, IDA clients learn important business skills such as cash flow, financial management, writing a business plan and marketing. Food Roots’ IDA program participants have purchased farm equipment (tractor, greenhouse, tools, etc.), food processing equipment (oven, refrigeration, storage, etc.) packaging, and commercial kitchen construction and rental costs, in addition to other business expenses. Interested? Please contact Lainie, ida@foodrootsnw.org vist Food Roots website, foodrootsnw.org, for more information.

About Food Roots

Food Roots exists to grow a more robust food system on the north Oregon coast by engaging the community, supporting farmers and entrepreneurs, and improving access to local food. The organization’s aim is to foster a strong food system in which everyone in Tillamook County will be able to eat local food daily, and through which residents will better understand their role in the local food system, have the ability to grow their own food when possible, and have the resources to eat well. Food Roots believes such a food system will lead to a healthier community, a stronger economy, and increased well being on the north coast. More information about Food Roots can be found at www.foodrootsnw.org.