Tillamook Estuaries Partnership’s Potting Party Days

This past week, the NORP nursery in Tillamook has acquired thousands of bare-root plants that need to be potted and we could use all the help we can get! Volunteer to help and join us for Potting Party Days through May.

This is a great opportunity to learn about NORP – Northwest Oregon Restoration Partnership and our native plant nursery. With each plant you pot you’ll be putting your personal touch on restoration efforts across the north coast of Oregon. Also, there will be pizza.

Volunteer potting days are from 9am-3pm the following dates:

Friday, March 17th

Friday, March 31st

Thursday, April 13th

Friday, April 28th

Friday, May 12th

Friday May 26th

Space is limited. Click “Attend Event” to register and choose the days you can volunteer. You will receive confirmation with more details including driving directions. Feel free to call the TEP office at 503-322-2222 with any questions.